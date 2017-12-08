Family of 74-year-old gunned down while getting trash can offers $10K reward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of Ruxin Wang is offering a $10,000 reward for information on his murder.

It comes as Nashville has reached a near record high homicide rate. So far this year, there have been 99 homicides. The areas that have seen the most are East Nashville, South Nashville, North Nashville and Hermitage.

Yun Wang told News 2 after the loss of his father, he is learning to deal with the new normal of his life. He told News 2 his mother isn’t doing well.

“She saw him lying there lifeless and that is really traumatic and even now my mom still has nightmares. Last night she was crying in her sleep,” said Yun Wang.

Ruxin Wang, 74, was shot to death outside his home on Claiborne Street while collecting his trash can from outside his home.

Witnesses told News 2 several young men, possibly juveniles, were seen running from the scene. Police have yet to make any arrests in this case.

“Almost 100 people died and my dad is one of them and I would have never imagined we would be the victim of gun violence,” said Yun Wang.

News 2 spoke with Police Chief Steve Anderson about the high homicide rate. He agreed the numbers are alarming.

“We are approaching 100 homicides this year. Which is up from the 82 that we had last year, and certainly up from the 41 that we had about four years ago. The highest we’ve had here in Nashville is 112. I don’t think we will approach that, but it appears that we are going to go over 100. It’s very troubling, very troubling,” said Chief Anderson.

Chief Anderson said officers are doing everything possible to take guns off the street, and put the people with a propensity of violence behind bars. However, he said it’s has been an uphill battle.

“When you have 14 year olds involved in violent events that says a lot about our future. So that is something that we as a city and we as a society have to look at,” said Chief Anderson.

Partners in the Struggle is holding a flashlight prayer vigil for Ruxin Wang on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at 73 Fairfield Avenue in Nashville.

A GoFundMe Page has also been created to add to the reward money for information that solves the crime.

Anyone with information is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.