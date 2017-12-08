Donations needed for Last Minute Toy Store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every year, Middle Tennessee families in a crunch turn to the Last Minute Toy Store for help put presents under the tree.

But this year, the event has a new location and needs help more than ever.

The Last Minute Toy Store will be held from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16 at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Service Center located at 5117 Harding Place.

This year, the organization is partnering with Sheriff Daron Hall and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office to provide gifts to families in need.

“Sheriff Daron Hall has stepped up to the plate when we were homeless, provided an amazing facility, storage, staff and just it’s been an amazing, amazing transition to begin working with DCSO and Sheriff Hall,” said Highland Park Church pastor Dale Robble.

The Last Minute Toy Store relies heavily on donations from the public and contributions made by the United States Marine Corps. Toys for Tots program though this year, the foundation is having trouble reaching its goal.

“The foundation’s goal is to have three toys per child, we are projected to be 30,000 toys short to meet that goal.That does not mean we will be turning kids away, they just will not receive as much,” said Cameron Bowling with Middle Tennessee Toys for Tots.

Toys can be dropped off Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and all next week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Service Center.

Donors can also shop through Amazon and have the items delivered directly to the Last Minute Toy Store.

The gifts should be new, unwrapped toys or giftcards, or other age appropriate items for children ages newborn to 18.

Tickets will be distributed beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lines typically began forming before the 4 p.m. start time.

After receiving a ticket, participants will be given a day and time to come back and shop. They will only be admitted one during the three day-period.

All tickets will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

No pre-registration is necessary, but the parent or guardian must provide certain information, including:

Picture I.D

Proof of Davidson County residents (such as utility bill, rent receipt, etc.}

Something official showing children’s name and date of birth (such as birth certificate; government assistance card or letter; shot record, etc.)

Proof of income: pay stub; government assistance letter, separation from work notice, child support letter, unemployment

For more information you can email info@lastminutetoystore.com. English operators are available by calling 615-784-8697 or 615-395-5204 for Spanish operators.

Volunteers must undergo a mandatory orientation. Click here for additional information on volunteering with the program.