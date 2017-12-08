24-year-old shot, killed outside of Inglewood market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are pursuing strong leads after a man was shot and killed outside of an Inglewood market Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the ET Market located at 4000 Gallatin Pike.

According to police, Eric McClendon, 24, and Gregory Smith, 18, were sitting inside Smith’s Pontiac G6 parked in the convenience store’s lot when a gunman inside the car fired shots, hitting both McClendon and Smith. The suspect, who has not been identified, then fled on foot.

Police said Smith then drove to a home in the 1000 block of Matthews Avenue where he asked a friend to drive him and McClendon to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

McClendon, who was shot in the chest, died. Smith is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

The suspect is described as a young man, possibly in his teens.

Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.