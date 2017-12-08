21-year-old New Mexico gunman disguised himself as student

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) – The Latest on a shooting at a New Mexico high school (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Authorities say the 21-year-old gunman who killed two students at a New Mexico high school disguised himself as a student to gain access to the school.

San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen on Friday shared a message the gunman had written before the shooting on Thursday morning. It included a timeline of what the gunman had planned.

Christesen called the shooting at Aztec High School a cowardly act and that the shooter was determined to create as much carnage as he could.

Authorities said the gunman lived with his parents in Aztec and had worked at a gas station. In his message, he wrote that work, school and life was bad and he wanted out.

____

10 a.m.

Authorities have scheduled a news conference Friday morning to release more details of a New Mexico high school shooting that left two students and a gunman dead.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says Casey J. Marquez and Francisco I. Fernandez died during a shooting at Aztec High School after a gunman shot them.

But authorities have released no details on the gunman, his motives and even if he was a student.

David Stone tells The Associated Press that he heard multiple gunshots before his teacher ushered him and his classmates into a closet.

Heaven Angelica Hughes said her classroom was next door from the shooting and bullets came into her room, nearly hitting a classmate.