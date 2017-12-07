WKRN StormTracker App

Take the power and reliability of News 2 StormTracker with you wherever you go. Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and be prepared when severe or wintry weather strikes. Get the area’s most accurate forecast and stay alert when you sign up for StormTracker Alerts.
With the News 2 StormTracker App, you’ll have access to the latest Doppler radar data from across the nation and hour-by-hour forecasts you can count on.
The above video shows exactly how to set up alerts from Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy.
Features:
- Up to the minute alerts customizable to your area
- Zoomable local and national radar
- Visible and infrared satellite cloud imagery
- Current conditions based on your location
- Hourly, 3-day and 7-day forecasts in both quick view or detailed format
- Customizable locations by zip or city
- Regional and nationwide temperature map
Download: Apple | Google Play