WKRN StormTracker App

Take the power and reliability of News 2 StormTracker with you wherever you go. Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and be prepared when severe or wintry weather strikes. Get the area’s most accurate forecast and stay alert when you sign up for StormTracker Alerts.

With the News 2 StormTracker App, you’ll have access to the latest Doppler radar data from across the nation and hour-by-hour forecasts you can count on.

The above video shows exactly how to set up alerts from Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy.

Features:

Up to the minute alerts customizable to your area

Zoomable local and national radar

Visible and infrared satellite cloud imagery

Current conditions based on your location

Hourly, 3-day and 7-day forecasts in both quick view or detailed format

Customizable locations by zip or city

Regional and nationwide temperature map

Download: Apple | Google Play