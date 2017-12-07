So far this year, 19 percent of Nashville murders happened at public housing complexes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In Nashville, at least 18 of this year’s 97 murders has occurred at Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) complexes.

That means approximately one in every five murders in Nashville has happened at public housing communities.

The most recent murder at an MDHA property happened late Tuesday night at the J. Henry Hale Apartments, located just west of downtown Nashville.

Ja’Donte Hancock, a 17-year-old Hillsboro High School student, was shot to death during what police said was a home invasion.

So far in 2017, at least nine murders have occurred at the J.C. Napier Homes or Tony Sudekum Apartments.

The two public housing complexes are located adjacent to one another along Lafayette Street just south of downtown.

At least seven murders have happened at Cayce Place, also known as the James Cayce Homes, in East Nashville. Two murders have happened at the Cumberland View Apartments in North Nashville.

MDHA told News 2 Metro police began foot and bike patrols at Cayce Place over the summer.

The agency said Hermitage Precinct officers will begin foot and bike patrols at the Sudekum and Napier apartments as early as this month.

MDHA said it is installing new cameras at every property. Installations of new camera and lighting began at the J. Henry Hale Apartments a few weeks ago.

The agency released a statement about the death of Hancock, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family. Staff met with the family yesterday and again this morning to offer resources and support.”

