Preds gifts make perfect holiday presents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The NHL has been counting All-Star votes this week and fans are certainly showing their Preds pride.

As of now, PK Subban is leading the central division in fan votes. This year, the game will once again be a three-on-three tournament with each division fielding a team.

The top vote-getter in each division will serve as All-Star captain. Voting ends Jan. 1 and the game is set for Jan. 28.

Click here to vote.

There may be no better way to show your Preds pride this time of year than with a Preds-themed gift.

The top selling items at the Preds store at Bridgestone Arena are T-shirts with player’s names and numbers on the back.

The shop has plenty of items to stuff your Preds fan’s stockings for Christmas.

“We have ornaments in the store, that’s a great way to give a small gift to folks, or your office exchange party if you need something cool and you are a die-hard Preds fan, come in here we have a lot of different ornaments,” said Delaware North General Manager John Donvito.

There are also gifts that benefit charitable causes.

“We have the players calendar with dogs, which is very popular around town, most of the proceeds go to the Preds foundation at the end of the year they donate to all of their charitable organizations. So that’s a great thing if you need a 2018 calendar to buy to support the players and support animals and have a really cool thing up each year you can look at month by month,” added Donvito.