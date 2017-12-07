Predators join ‘Transit for Nashville’ Coalition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators announced Thursday that they will be joining the “Transit for Nashville” Coalition.

Predators President and CEO Sean Henry released a statement regarding the decision.

We support the mayor’s transit plan because it means our employees, Predators fans and other visitors to Bridgestone Arena will have safer, cheaper and more reliable ways to get in and out of downtown. We need a system that allows people to move around our city in more ways than just cars, and transit will keep downtown moving for tourists and locals alike.

The coalition is made up of businesses, community groups, and transit supporters who want a comprehensive transit plan that will solve the city’s congestion problems.

The Predators said they believe Mayor Megan Barry’s transit plan, released last month, is the kind of bold investment the city needs to solve its traffic problems and the city can longer afford to ignore the problem.

Transit for Nashville volunteers will be posted in front of Bridgestone Arena Friday at 6 p.m. before the Preds’ game against the Vegas Golden Knights with a petition fans can sign supporting the transit plan.

The petition can also be found and signed online.