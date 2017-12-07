Police search for man accused of firing shot outside Lebanon convenience store



LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for the man they say opened fire outside a crowded Lebanon convenience store, striking a man in the chest.

Police said it all started around 7 p.m. at the Speedway on Highway 109 when three men went to the bathroom to conduct a drug deal in the store.

Surveillance video shows two men run from the store and climb into a blue F-150 truck. Moments later a man chases them as the truck leaves the parking.

According to police, a man wearing a camouflage jacket opened fire with at least one round tearing through the truck, and striking a man in the passenger seat.

Police said the shooter got into a light colored car with an associate and they gave chase.

“I just had gunshots ring out in my parking lot,” the clerk said in a call to 911. “And then both vehicles fled and I have witnesses who saw them come from the bathroom and I have a broken cell phone in the bathroom. First we hear the tires, then the gunshots, then we see both vehicles flee.”

The man who was struck by the gunfire was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

News 2 spoke with Roger Cunningham who witnessed the incident.

“He hollers at them and says, ‘Hey, hold on! Hold on!’”

He continued, “He ran to the passenger side door and I heard, ‘Boom!’ Sounded like a gunshot, but I never saw a gun.”

Police are still working to identify the gunman and other man. Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is urged to call police at 615-444-2323.

The gunshot victim was last listed in stable condition at Vanderbilt.