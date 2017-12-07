Neil’s Dining Dash: Murfreesboro eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Crossroads Grille on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch scored 96.

John A’s on Music Valley Drive in Donelson scored 96.

Buffalo Wild Wings on Charlotte Avenue in West Nashville scored 99.

Chick-fil-A in RiverGate scored 100.

MURFREESBORO:

O’Charley’s on Memorial Bouelvard scored 88.

China Springs on Middle Tennessee Boulevard scored 97.

Olive Garden on Old Fort Parkway scored 100.

