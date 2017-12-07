Mother of runaway teen shot in Bordeaux sues child welfare officials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The family of a Tennessee teenager who was killed a month after he ran away from a foster home is suing the head of the Department of Children’s Services and three of its employees.

News outlets report a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by 14-year-old Tirell Hill’s mother says the state officials failed to find safe, stable and appropriate places for Hill to stay during his eight months in state custody.

Hill was shot to death in June. Police say the shooting was targeted. No arrests have been made.

Hill’s mother, Jessica Barefield, says she sought counseling for him before he was arrested on drug and gun charges, and hoped DCS would provide him with therapeutic care in a secure place.

A department spokesman declined comment, citing agency policy.

