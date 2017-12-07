Melissa Richard, Spring Hill Elementary, December 7, 2017

Melissa Richard is a pre-kindergarten teacher at Spring Hill Elementary in Spring Hill, Maury County.

Parents say children grow leaps and bounds while in her classroom as she takes them to the next level.

Peers say she’s a great advocate for students – one of the reasons why they voted her the school’s Teacher of the Year.

So we honor Melissa Richard as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

Educator of the Week is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery, which has raised more than $4 billion for education programs.

