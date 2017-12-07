Ex-Franklin dance teacher indicted on sex charges involving child

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former dancer teacher at Franklin’s DC Dance Factory has been taken into custody after being indicted for multiple sex charges.

Police began investigating Ross McCord on Oct. 24 after a 14-year-old girl’s parents came forward with “disturbing information” regarding the 29-year-old man and their daughter.

McCord is charged with statutory rape by an authority figure, four counts of aggravated statutory rape, solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor and exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

McCord will be booked into the Williamson County jail. His bond is set at $50,000.