Case bound to grand jury for woman accused of shooting homeless man near Music Row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The case for a woman accused of shooting a man near Music Row in late August has been bound over to the grand jury.

Katie Quackenbush faces attempted murder charges for the Aug. 26 shooting.

Police said the victim, Gerald Melton, was trying to sleep on the sidewalk about 3 a.m. when he was disturbed by exhaust fumes and loud music coming from a Porsche SUV.

Melton told police he asked the driver of the Porsche, believed to have been Quackenbush, to move the SUV. Police said an argument between the two ensued, with both parties yelling at each other.

Melton said he walked back to where he was trying to sleep when Quackenbush got out of the SUV armed, and as the argument continued, fired two shots at him.

After receiving testimony from both sides Thursday, the case was bound over to a grand jury.

Quackenbush has been arrested before for assault charges in Texas.