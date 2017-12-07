Brandon Banks asks for new trial in Vandy rape case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brandon Banks, one of the three men who has been convicted in the high-profile Vanderbilt rape case, is asking for a new trial.

Banks was found guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Aug. 18 and is being housed at the Turney Center Industrial Complex. Banks is scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday.

Two other former Vanderbilt football players, Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey, were also convicted in the case. Batey has also asked for a new trial.

A fourth player, Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie, testified against the other three men in the case. His case is still pending.

