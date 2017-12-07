Arrests made in 2016 shooting at Murfreesboro apartment

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four men have been arrested in a 2016 shooting that claimed the life of a man outside a Murfreesboro apartment complex.

Donte Johnson was shot and killed at The Vie apartments during the early morning hours of March 18, 2016.

On Thursday, Murfreesboro police said Cassius Ivory, Ardie Bradley Jr., Martravous Broadnax and Christopher McLilly were all in custody.

Ivory, 24, and Bradley are charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Bradley, 25, is also charged with tampering with evidence.

Broadnax, 24, is charged with tampering with evidence and false reports to an officer, and 23-year-old McLilly is charged with false reports to an officer and accessory after the fact.

Ivory, Broadnax and McLilly are all being held at the Rutherford County jail. Bradley is currently being held in Davidson County on unrelated charges.