Active shooter training comes to Tennessee’s Capitol Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – What would you do if suddenly faced with violence or even an active shooter in your workplace?

That question–along with some answers–was posed to Tennessee House staffers Thursday during an hour-long seminar.

Led by a member of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, who is part of Capitol Hill security, the staffers saw videos on how to react to violent scenarios.

“The most important thing is to have an escape route and a plan and to be able to communicate to others what your plan is,” said Sgt. Steve Sakarapanee.

He emphasized three important words to remember – run, hide and fight as last resort.

Sgt. Sakarapanee cautioned that law enforcement’s first priority was to eliminate the threat.

He cautioned that innocent bystanders might be treated as threat if their hands were not held high while encountering officers trying to secure a scene.

“It’s important to have employees know all the information relevant to protect themselves in situations like this than can arise,” said legislative staffer Doug Kufner, who was at the seminar.