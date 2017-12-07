3-year-old boy killed in White County crash

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 3-year-old boy was killed and a 10-month-old girl injured in a crash Saturday night in White County.

The crash happened on Highway 70 East near Sparta around 9:45 a.m.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the car they were traveling in crossed the center line before going over an embankment and hitting another embankment.

The driver, who was identified as the children’s mother, and the kids were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where the 3-year-old died.

The mother was also reportedly pregnant and lost her baby, according to the THP.

The condition of the mother and 10-month-old was not immediately known.