2 former Franklin officers charged with official misconduct

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two former Franklin police officer face misconduct charges after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents began investigating allegations of misuse of information against Britton Cornell and Ryan Dugger, who were police officers at the time, on April 26.

During the course of their investigation, agents developed information that between January and April 2017 Cornell and Dugger allegedly used the criminal justice portal system for excessive inquires on their days off and after hours.

A grand jury returned indictments against both men on Tuesday, charging them each with one count of official misconduct and one count of official misuse of information.

Cornell was arrested on Wednesday and Dugger turned himself in Thursday morning. Both men were booked into the Williamson County jail on a $5,000 bond.