Titans rookies gift 100 new bikes to Nashville children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rookies with the Tennessee Titans were on hand Tuesday to make the holidays brighter for some Nashville children.

The players hit the turf inside Saint Thomas Sports park along with 100 kids from the area to test out their footballs skills.

The Titans, the YMCA and Academy Sports teamed up to make the day even more special when they gifted 100 bicycles to every child in attendance.

“These kids are blessed. I know I never had the opportunity to do something like this. I grew up in Atlanta and I never did anything like this with the Falcons before,” said Titans Corey Levin.

“We kind of know what it feels like and a lot of these kids look up to us. If we can just put a smile on their face for a little bit it means a lot,” said Corey Davis.