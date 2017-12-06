Teen shot, killed during violent Nashville home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 17-year-old was shot and killed during a home invasion just west of downtown Nashville late Tuesday night.

It happened at a home in the 1000 block of Capitol Point, which is near Charlotte Avenue and 16th Avenue North, just before midnight.

Metro police said four people were in the home–the male victim, his mother and two other adults– when two suspects kicked in the door.

Once they were inside the home, they began yelling at the victim before taking him out of the main room and shooting him, according to police.

Witnesses told detectives they heard multiple gunshots.

The victim was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The suspects were described by Metro police as black men in their late teens or early 20s. One of the suspects had his face covered.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.