Teen charged in September crash that killed elderly Nashville man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a teenager for vehicular homicide in a deadly two-car crash that happened last September.

Reybaz Abdullah, 19, is accused of speeding down Harding Place when he hit another on Sept. 22.

The driver of the other car, 78-year-old Victor Coode, died at the scene.

Metro police said Coode, who was travelling with two other people—one of them a 6-year-old child—was turning into his driveway when he was hit.

There was no indication of alcohol or drug involvement in the crash.

In addition to vehicular homicide, Abdullah is charged with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. He is being held in lieu of $62,000 bond.