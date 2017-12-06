Sheriff: Man, pregnant woman found dead in East Tenn. mobile home

GRAY, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a man and a pregnant woman have been found dead in a mobile home in Tennessee.

Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal tells news outlets that 23-year-old Kyanna Howes Vaughn and 25-year-old Robert Aaron Vaughn were found with gunshot wounds in their bedroom Monday night.

Graybeal says the incident is being investigated as a triple homicide because Kyanna was six to seven months pregnant. Graybeal says the couple’s 3-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son were at the home when the bodies were found. Authorities say they have been placed in the custody of the state Department of Children’s Services.

Graybeal says no motive has been determined, and that he feels confident it was not a domestic incident.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the sheriff’s probe.