Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Stephens Valley development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for a new 1,200-home subdivision that splits the Williamson-Davidson County line.

The 980 acres of land will be called Stephens Valley, and it’s expected to generate more than a billion dollars in new construction.

“Stephens Valley, the land is about 1,000 acres, which 60 percent will be left untouched. So that leaves open use for green space, over eight miles for trails, pocket parks, natural play for kids and a community garden,” explained Emily Winkler, Marketing Director.

Their goal is to build 50 new homes every year until it’s completed.

Since its announcement, Stephen Valley’s has seen quite a push-back from the community through a “Save Stephens Valley” group. Signs have been posted along roads near the development encouraging residents to speak out if they oppose the development.