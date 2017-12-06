Report: Alabama defensive coordinator offered UT coaching job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is in the process of trying to finalize a deal with Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, sources told ESPN.

ESPN senior staff writer Chris Low said that the Vols offered Pruitt earlier in the day Wednesday. Further details weren’t immediately known.

Sources tell ESPN that Tennessee is in the process of trying to finalize a deal with Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt after offering him the job earlier in the day. Vols also interviewed Auburn DC Kevin Steele and Georgia DC Mel Tucker. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 7, 2017

Pruitt, 43, is in his second season as Alabama’s defensive coordinator under Nick Saban. Their team is headed to the College Football Playoff for the fourth straight year and is ranked first nationally in scoring defense this season and second nationally in total defense.

The news of his possible hire comes after weeks of a disastrous search by the University of Tennessee in the wake of Butch Jones’ firing. The chancellor ultimately suspended athletic director John Currie and gave the job to former head coach Phillip Fulmer.

Fulmer has been in charge of the search since Dec. 1, and Pruitt was one of a few reportedly interviewing for the job. ESPN also reported Mel Tucker and Kevin Steele, defensive coordinators for Georgia and Auburn respectively, interview on Tuesday.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.

Click here for complete coverage of the UT coaching search.