PHOTOS: Crash involving Murfreesboro officer

A Murfreesboro police officer was involved in a serious crash on Warrior Drive in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
Crash involving Murfreesboro officer
Crash involving Murfreesboro officer x
Latest Galleries
-
Pet of the Week for Dec. 4, 2017
-
Thanksgiving at the mission
-
Murfreesboro, Shelbyville massage arrests
-
Better Days Barbecue
-
Wayne County stolen items
-
Pet of the Week for Nov. 13, 2017
-
Captain Jeff Kuss Bridge Dedication
-
Music City Star collides with semi
-
LSD bust in Clarksville
-
Preds players hand out turkeys