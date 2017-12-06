Nashville publicist Kirt Webster honored amid sexual harassment allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The publication PR News listed Kirt Webster as the Publicist of the Year on its website Wednesday morning — among other winners of the “PR People Awards.”

This all-star lineup of communicators were honored Tuesday night at the historic National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

PR News apparently realized the public relations faux pas. By Wednesday afternoon, Webster’s name was removed.

The website now has a blank space where Webster’s name was listed in the roster of winners early Wednesday.

Webster has stepped away from his agency in Nashville to fight allegations of sex assault.

He faces accusations of sexual abuse and misconduct from a former client, an aspiring country singer.

No word on whether the PR News honor still stands or will be rescinded.