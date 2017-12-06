Nashville makes final pitch for MLS team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville city leaders will make their final pitch to Major League Soccer representatives Wednesday in New York City.

The stadium would be built in South Nashville at the Fairgrounds. Sacramento, Detroit and Cincinnati are also in the running for the two available MLS teams.

Representatives from all four cities are in New York to meet with the MLS expansion committee on Wednesday.

Mayor Megan Barry and lead investor John Ingram are expected to head the presentation for Nashville.

After the cities make their pitches, the committee will convene following the pitches before speaking with the media.

The league is expected to award franchises to two cities sometime in December.

A lawsuit was filed against the Metro-Nashville Government over plans for the proposed stadium.

The lawsuit is to stop the proposed redevelopment of the fairgrounds, with attorneys arguing the city should not give away millions of dollars in public land to developers.

