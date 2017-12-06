Nashville elementary school gifted instruments through Little Kids Rock

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro School will be rocking out this next year, thanks to a national nonprofit.

Mount View Elementary School received a surprise delivery on Wednesday, courtesy of Little Kids Rock and Epiphone Guitars.

The two groups teamed up to donate instruments to the school.

They were even treated to a surprise performance by Emmy Russell, granddaughter of Loretta Lynn.

“I can’t wait to get home and tell her about it and tell her how it inspired me,” she told News 2. “Watching these kids get these guitars, surprise to them. They just seemed so grateful, and it’s so inspiring for me as a singer.”

Little Kids Rock serves more than five-thousand kids in the Nashville area with weekly music lessons.