Murfreesboro cop car involved in crash near Riverdale High School

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro police cruiser was involved in a serious crash Wednesday night, authorities confirmed to News 2.

The crash happened at 7:20 p.m. on Warrior Drive just down the street from Riverdale High School off New Salem Highway.

Nearby neighbors told News 2 they witnessed a possible pursuit with several police cars just ahead of the wreck, as well as loud bangs. There was a heavy police presence at the scene, and several power lines were downed.

Authorities have yet to offer details on the situation. It’s not yet known how many other cars were involved in the crash or what caused it.

Details on injuries also weren’t released, but LifeFlight was called to the scene.

Murfreesboro police said the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

