Middle Tennessee takes down Vanderbilt 66-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nick King scored 23 points and Middle Tennessee made it three straight over Vanderbilt beating the Commodores 66-63 Wednesday night at Memorial Gym in Nashville.

Brandon Walters and Giddy Potts both added 16 points for the Blue Raiders, who improved to 6-1 for the season.

Riley LaChance missed a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer with only two seconds left and finished the game 0 for 6 from three-point range.

Matthew Fisher-Davis came off the bench to score 17 points, including five 3-pointers, for Vanderbilt (3-6).

Jeff Roberson added 13 points for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt has the worst record (3-6) in the Southeastern Conference, but three of its losses were to ranked teams.