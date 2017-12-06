Metro police: Dad charged for using heroin with 2-year-old inside car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The father accused of using heroin inside a car with his sister while his 2-year-old was present now faces charges.

Metro police say Christopher McGill, 35, was arrested for child neglect and a second DUI offense after Tuesday’s incident.

Authorities say he admitted to driving to the Burger King on Highway 70 South with his sister, Jennifer McGill, to purchase heroin. His 2-year-old son was with him at the time.

Details about the situation were released Wednesday, and police said a Burger King employee walked outside the restaurant at 4:15 p.m. and saw Jessica McGill unconscious, lying on the pavement. Christopher McGill was also unconscious, partially hanging out the driver’s side door of a Dodge Caravan. The child was reportedly in the backseat.

Christopher and Jessica McGill were treated by Nashville Fire Department medics at the scene, and the child was placed in his mother’s custody.

A press release states Christopher McGill showed indicators of impairment and smelled of alcohol, and he allegedly acknowledged drinking three shots of whiskey and using heroin.

His sister told officers that after purchasing the heroin, they both injected the drug while inside the van, Metro police stated.

Christopher McGill has previous convictions for theft and drug possession. He remains jailed in lieu of $7,500 bond.