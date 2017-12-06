Memphis high school monitor charged with statutory rape of student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a school monitor at a Tennessee high school has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

News outlets report 30-year-old Keaton Anderson was arrested Friday and charged with statutory rape by an authority figure and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

According to an arrest affidavit, the teenager’s mother reported the sexual offense to Memphis police. The victim told police she had received nude pictures of Anderson.

Authorities say Anderson told investigators he had sex with the victim from June through October.

It’s unclear if Anderson has a lawyer.