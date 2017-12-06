McDonald’s announces return of Dollar Menu

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WCMH) — Happy Meals and a new sandwich will debut next month as McDonald’s brings back its budget menu.

The company announced the “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu” will be available starting on Jan. 4, offering a dozen items at various prices:

$1 menu items

  • Sausage Burrito
  • McChicken
  • Cheeseburger
  • Any Size Soft Drink
 $2 menu items
  • Sausage McGriddles
  • 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders
  • Bacon McDouble
  • Small McCafé Beverage**
 $3 menu items
  • Sausage McMuffin with Egg
  • Classic Chicken Sandwich
  • Triple Cheeseburger
  • Happy Meal

The new Classic Chicken Sandwich features “a buttermilk crispy chicken filet made with all white meat served on a toasted bun with pickles and the recently introduced creamy, sweet and tangy Signature Sauce,” according to a release by the restaurant.

It also marks the first time McDonald’s has included the Happy Meal on a nationwide value menu.