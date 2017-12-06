‘I felt very threatened’: Mother recounts being followed at Brentwood Target

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A very brave mother is sharing her terrifying account of being followed by two suspicious men.

It reportedly happened while she was shopping with her one-year-old daughter at the Target store in Brentwood.

Julie Cannon decided to come forward after seeing a Facebook post where a woman said something very similar happened to her.

“When I was shopping for some paper plates, two men that had really surrounded me, one was standing right next to me and the other was on the other side of the cart, and I had my 1-year-old daughter in the cart. Immediately, my antennas went up,” she told News 2.

Cannon said the two men continued to follow her, so she alerted Target security and they escorted her to the register.

“At that point, another security officer had come up and asked if I wanted to wait in the Starbucks, and I did. So I waited in the Starbucks and after they were done checking out, they followed me in there as well, looking at me the whole way. So I just knew something was really off with them. At that point, I called the cops,” she explained.

Cannon says she filed a report with police so there would be documentation of the incident encase it happened to anyone else.

Another mother, who asked us not to reveal her identity, also reported a similar incident that happened to her at the same Target location. She told News 2 she also called the police.

Self-defense experts told News 2 there are red flag signs when you should be concerned with a stranger’s behavior.

“People hanging around or just lingering too much, following you around no matter where you are at per-say, so if you see someone following you to a parking lot or around a store or at a bar. So it’s just being coherent, keeping your eyes open and being aware of situations like that,” said Bryan Tidwell, a self-defense expert.

Tidwell says cannon handled the situation correctly, and Cannon says the incident was terrifying.

“I have never once come close to feeling remotely as I did that day. I felt very threatened by these men,” said Cannon.