Beloved elementary school principal dies suddenly

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – An emergency medical condition took the life of Ginger Tucker, principal of Stewarts Creek Elementary School on Tuesday night.

Tucker was an educator for 40 years. According to Rutherford County Schools, she spent 26 years teaching at Smyrna Primary School, Stewartsboro Elementary and Rock Springs Elementary.

She was Title I schoolwide coordinator at Smyrna, then spent six years as assistant principal at Stewarts Creek, before being named principal there in 2012.

Employees of the school were notified of Tucker’s passing Wednesday morning.

The school district has brought in counselors to help employees and students deal with the sudden loss.