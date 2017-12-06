2 Gives Back: Portland Police Department

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – Each Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women that help keep our communities safe and thriving. It’s a part of our 2 Gives Back program.

On Dec. 6, Paige Hill delivered lunch to the Portland Police Department!

Paige spoke with Chief Anthony Heavner from the department about how Portland residents can protect themselves from dreaded porch pirates.

The thieves are out there, and the department has already received reports about suspicious vehicles allegedly following delivery trucks through neighborhoods.

Chief Heavner also said they’re seeing a lot more car burglaries and most of the time it is because the keys are left in the car and the car is unlocked. So be sure to lock it when you leave it!

You can watch the full interview with Chief Heavner on the WKRN Facebook page.