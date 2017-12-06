Man charged in shooting death of 16-year-old Lawrenceburg girl

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday night in Lawrenceburg and police are investigating her death as a homicide.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Smith Avenue near Clayton Street.

According to Lawrenceburg police, officers responded to the scene where they found the victim on the front porch of a home with a gunshot wound to her neck.

The Lawrence County High School student was taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Health System where she died.

Her name has not been released.

A person of interest, identified as 18-year-old Kyle Welcher, was questioned and taken into custody.

Welcher was booked into the Lawrence County jail and charged with reckless homicide.

No bond has been set for him.