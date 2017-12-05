Will Alabama US Senate race impact Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One week from Tuesday, Alabama selects a U.S. Senator in a race that could have implications nationwide and in Tennessee.

“I think the impact on Tennessee is Phil Bredesen is waiting to see what happens in Alabama to determine whether or not to see if he gets into a Senate race in Tennessee,” says conservative commentator Steve Gill, who echoes the words privately told to News 2 by several Republican strategists.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Mike Stewart disagrees, saying, “Governor Bredesen would be strong in Tennessee no matter what happens in Alabama. He would be a powerful candidate.”

Former Northern Alabama U.S. Attorney and Democrat Doug Jones is in a tight race with Republican and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

While the former democratic governor decides, the two major Republicans in the Tennessee U.S. Senate race are not likely to divide the GOP like the Alabama primary race between Luther Strange and Moore did.

It’s now all about both congressional member Marsha Blackburn and former congressman Stephen FIncher being aligned with President Trump says Gill.

“(Trump) still has huge approval ratings in the state, and you cannot be seen as anti-Trump or not Trump enough and win a Republican Primary in Tennessee,” added the conservative commentator.

Gill and his wife co-chair the group called #LiftTheVote that is running radio ads in several large Alabama markets urging Christians to vote.

“The issues are more important than the personalities, so if you have to–hold your nose and vote,” says Gill to those in Alabama.

Former Nashville lawyer James Mackler is only announced Democrat seeking the party nomination to the seat soon to be vacated by retiring Bob Corker.

The primaries for both parties in Tennessee are in August and the general election is in November.