Toddler witnesses apparent overdose at Bellevue fast food restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A customer at a Bellevue fast food restaurant noticed a woman passed out in a van with a child in the back seat Tuesday evening.

The manager of the Burger King on Highway 70, near Old Hickory Boulevard, took the child inside the building and called paramedics right away.

When medics arrived, they reportedly found two adults inside the van, a man and 29-year-old woman who was unconscious. She appeared to have overdosed.

They gave her multiple doses of Narcan, the opioid antidote, according to the Nashville Fire Department spokesman, Joseph Pleasant.

Both the man and woman were taken to St. Thomas West Hospital. Metro police told News 2 the man is the father of the toddler. They say he admitted to using heroin earlier in the day and may face charges.

The child was not harmed. Restaurant employees took care of him until his mother arrived to take him home.