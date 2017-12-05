Suspect sought after Columbia gas station robbed at gunpoint

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Columbia gas station at gunpoint last month.

The robbery happened at the Marathon Fast Stop on Bear Creek Pike on Nov. 26.

The man entered the store with something black concealing his face then pulled out a black, semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a front zipper, blue jeans, sunglasses, black gloves and brown boots.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.