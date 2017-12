Columbia, Tenn. (WKRN) – A school bus with 30 students on board was rear-ended by a car this morning on Butler road in Columbia.

The accident happened just after 7:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of Butler Road and Carter’s Creek Station Road.

No one on the bus was injured, but at the time of the crash, the driver of the bus believed someone in the car could have sustained injuries. A Maury County Public Schools spokesperson could not confirm if anyone in the car was injured, however.

Non-injury crash this morning on Carters Creek Station Road in Maury. pic.twitter.com/RjrZlqGXoF — THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) December 5, 2017