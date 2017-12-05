Report: Georgia, Auburn defensive coordinators interview again with Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mel Tucker and Kevin Steele are scheduled to have a second interview for the head football coaching job at the University of Tennessee, sources told ESPN.

ESPN reports Tucker, defensive coordinator at Georgia, and Steele, former Vols player and assistant coach, will meet with Phillip Fulmer in New York on Tuesday.

Fulmer also reportedly spoke with Tee Martin, USC offensive coordinator, extensively by phone on Tuesday. Sources say it was a “very positive conversation moving in the right direction.”

The moves come just days after Fulmer was named the new athletic director amid Tennessee’s disastrous search for a new coach.

The university’s chancellor suspended their former AD, John Currie, after multiple coaches turned down the job.

