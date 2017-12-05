Preds President: ‘The crowds in Smashville are incredible’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Everyone in Smashville knows, it’s good to be gold.

It’s even better to be the boss of the Nashville Predators when the franchise is doing so well.

Good Morning Nashville anchor Neil Orne sat down with Preds president and CEO Sean Hentry, who told us about coming down to earth after this year’s run to the Stanley Cup Final and how the team plans to follow it.

“It’s been incredible, our biggest fear was how do you from a Game 6 with 100,000 people outside the crowd so excited, great weather, exploding, to just a normal game in October,” said Henry.

“Now we’re pretty fortunate, first game we raised a banner,Tootsie’s threw a birthday celebration out in the street, so it felt like a Game. Our crowds in Smashville have been incredible, our games in October and November have felt like playoff games,” added Henry.

Henry is extremely accessible to fans and maintains contact through his Twitter page.

Follow him here.