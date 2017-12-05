Pet of the Week for Dec. 4, 2017

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Dustin–2 months–Male

Lieutenant Tib–3 years old–Female

Samantha–11 months old–Female

Addi–1 year old–Female

Duncan–10 years old–Male

