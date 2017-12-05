Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.
Dustin–2 months–Male
Lieutenant Tib–3 years old–Female
Samantha–11 months old–Female
Addi–1 year old–Female
Duncan–10 years old–Male
Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.
Pet of the Week for Dec. 4, 2017
Pet of the Week for Dec. 4, 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Pet of the Week for Dec. 4, 2017
-
Thanksgiving at the mission
-
Murfreesboro, Shelbyville massage arrests
-
Better Days Barbecue
-
Wayne County stolen items
-
Pet of the Week for Nov. 13, 2017
-
Captain Jeff Kuss Bridge Dedication
-
Music City Star collides with semi
-
LSD bust in Clarksville
-
Preds players hand out turkeys