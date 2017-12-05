Nashville Predators blast Dallas Stars 5-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The red hot Nashville Predators scored four times in the second period to beat the Stars 5-2 Tuesday night in Dallas.

Kevin Fiala (5-0) got the scoring started for Nashville in the first period with a wicked wrist shot from the left wing 16 minutes into the first period for a 1-0 lead.

In the second period, things just exploded for the Preds. Cody McLeod scored his first goal of the season just over two minutes into the period when the puck bounced hard off the back wall, leaving himwith the puck and a wide open net.

Two minutes later, Calle Jarnkrok found Pontus Aberg for his first goal and 3-0 Preds lead.

Then Nashville struck on the power play with Kyle Turris hammering home the one-timer for his sixth goal and a 4-0 lead.

Jarnkrok capped the period when he scored a shorthanded goal on a beautiful feed from behind the net for a 5-0 lead.

Juuse Saros started between the pipes for Nashville and gave up two goals in the third, but made 43 saves for the win.

The Predators have won 13 of their last 16 games.