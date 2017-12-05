Missing Hickman County 17-year-old considered endangered

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sheriff’s office in Hickman County is searching for a 17-year-old they consider endangered.

Kevin Dunn was last seen Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. and reportedly never went to school.

Authorities say the last known contact with Kevin was approximately 7 a.m. via text message. An investigation determined this is very uncharacteristic of Kevin.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts and well-being of Kevin Dunn is urged to contact the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office central dispatch at 931-729-5146 or our Criminal Investigation Division at 931-729-6143 ext. 202.