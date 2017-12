NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Construction will begin Tuesday on the newest addition to the downtown Nashville skyline.

Crews will break ground on the new Margaritaville Hotel on Fifth Avenue South at 11 a.m.

The Jimmy Buffet-inspired hotel will be 12 stories tall and reportedly cost $82 million.

It will have 217 rooms, an outdoor pool, sun deck and a roof-top bar.

The hotel is scheduled to open to the public in the summer of 2019.