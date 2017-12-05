John Mayer undergoes emergency appendectomy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (ABC News) – Singer John Mayer was admitted to the hospital this morning for an emergency appendectomy, his current band confirmed Tuesday.

Dead & Company, which is comprised of Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, announced that as a result of the surgery, their concert in New Orleans has been canceled.

Their final two shows this year are set for Thursday and Friday in Orlando and Sunrise, Florida, respectively.

Mayer, 40, has not yet commented on the procedure, but as of Monday evening, he’d been active on social media.

In addition to his shows with Dead & Company, he is set to perform in the Los Angeles area on Dec. 30 and 31 with Dave Chappelle.

