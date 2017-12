LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Duck hunters found a human skull in a remote area of Kentucky Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Wallace Whittaker confirmed a search of the area is underway off Willow Road in Auburn, which is located in Logan County about 58 miles north of Nashville.

The Kentucky State Police are on the scene. Further details have yet to be released at this time.

